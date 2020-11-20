10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 20 November 2020

This week’s 10 most read channel news stories involved Acronis, Cisco, CyberLynx, Greystone Technology, IBM, New Charter, Oval Partners, SolarWinds MSP & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Capgemini Acquires RXP Services: IT consulting giant gains Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow expertise.

9. Cisco Acquires Banzai Cloud: Networking giant gains more Kubernetes expertise.

8. Image-based Backup Limitations?: SolarWinds MSP explains the potential technology limitations and alternative approaches for MSPs.

7. New Charter Acquires Greystone Technology: The buyer, backed by private equity firm Oval Partners, continues to expand its MSP footprint through acquisitions.

6. IBM Acquires SAP Partner TruQua: The seller specializes in finance, analytics and SAP S/4 HANA ERP solutions for Fortune 500 customers.

5. M&A Deal List 2020: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 480 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and channel partners so far in 2020…

4. Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs for 2020: The new list and research report identify the top MSPs supporting Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more.

3. PwC Acquires AWS Cloud Partner EagleDream: M&A activity within the AWS cloud partner ecosystem remains strong.

2. Hitachi Vantara Layoffs, CXO Departures: The storage and IT consulting giant confirms its second round of layoffs for 2020, though CEO Gajen Kandiah points to several strategic opportunities ahead.

1. Acronis Acquires CyberLynx: MSP and MSSP partners may be able to tap Acronis for penetration testing and other services.