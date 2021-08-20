10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 20 August 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Atos, Cognizant, IBM Managed Infrastructure Services, Kyndryl, Microsoft 365 pricing, Rubrik, ServiceNow acquisitions & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Atos Buyout Speculation: Will private equity firm acquire global IT consulting company?

9. M&A List: Eight ServiceNow Acquisitions: A list of ServiceNow acquisitions spanning robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, application performance management (APM) & more.

8. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

7. Companies That Require Employee COVID-19 Vaccinations: Here’s a growing list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

6. Kyndryl – 10 Things to Know About IBM’s MSP Spin-Out: The Kyndryl spin-out from IBM will span six managed IT services. Kyndryl’s MSP capabilities will include cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more. But that’s not all…

5. Microsoft Price Hikes for Microsoft 365 and Office 365: Can innovation justify the price increases for Microsoft’s popular business productivity applications?

4. Microsoft Invests In Rubrik: The Microsoft-Rubrik partnership boosts Azure & Microsoft 355 cloud backup, disaster recovery (BDR), data protection & ransomware mitigation.

3. Cognizant Acquires DevOps Software Talent: Global IT consulting firm Cognizant acquires digital engineering arm of Hunter Technical Resources for machine learning, DevOps & data science expertise.

2. Huawei Banned and Permitted In Which Countries? Where is Huawei Technologies banned & permitted for 5G networking business & smartphones? Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

1. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Application & Deadline: The Small Business Administration (SBA) attempts to simplify the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness process. See our blog for details.