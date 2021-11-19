10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 19 November 2021

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accel-KKR, Blue Prism, Citrix, ConnectWise Asio, & RMM, FinancialForce, Kimble, Kyndryl, Mavenlink, Mitel, RingCentral, SS&C, Vista Equity Partners & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. ConnectWise Bets On Asio and RMM Updates: At the IT Nation Connect 2021 conference, ConnectWise vows to deliver more modern, more automated software for MSPs. First up: Asio & ConnectWise RMM. CEO Jason Magee shares three takeaways.

9. RingCentral Mitel Financial, Business Partnership: A new RingCentral–Mitel partnership, involving Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), reveals Mitel CEO transition to Tarun Loomba from Mary McDowell.

8. Bidding Buyout War RPA for Blue Prism: A bid from SS&C Technologies counters Vista Equity Partners offer to buy Blue Prism in hot robotic process automation (RPA) software market.

7. PSA Merger – Mavenlink, Kimble vs FinancialForce: Private equity firm Accel-KKR merges PSA software companies Mavenlink & Kimble Applications. PSA showdown vs FinancialForce on Salesforce.com cloud expected.

6. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.

5. Citrix CEO Exits: This October story, about former Citrix CEO David Henshall stepping own, resurfaces on our weekly top 10 most-read.

4. Citrix for Sale Again?: Here again, an October story re-surfaces on our most read list for the week.

3. ConnectWise ‘s One True Path Forward: ConnectWise’s future success won’t start with MSP software or services. Instead, it requires listening to IT Nation. And CEO Jason Magee is in listen mode.

2. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

1. Citrix Layoffs Confirmed: Citrix layoffs are part of $130 million to $240 million restructuring plan. Chief Product Officer PJ Hough exits. Will Citrix be sold?