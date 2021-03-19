10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 19 March 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involves Accel-KKR, David Bellini, Gary Pica, Kimble PSA, SaaS Alerts, Tanium, TruMethods & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. M&A – Kimble PSA Software Acquired: Why private equity firm Accel-KKR acquired this Salesforce cloud-focused PSA (professional services automation) software provider Kimble Applications.

9. Thoma Bravo SPAC May Merge With IronSource: Why the private equity firm’s Special Purpose Acquisition Company is negotiating a potential M&A move.

8. How Big Is The MSP Market?: Actually, you’re asking the wrong question — as this timeless blog from 2016 proves.

7. Who Is Hacking You?: In this guest blog, OpenText’s Webroot business takes a deep dive into the three main hacker types and offers practical tips on how to defend against them.

6. MSP Industry Pioneers Invest In SaaS Alerts: Key backers such as ConnectWise Co-founder and former President David Bellini and TruMethods CEO Gary Pica provide early stage funding to MSP-focused software startup.

5. Tanium and Salesforce Pitch ITSM: Take a closer look, and Salesforce is seeking to promote RMM (remote monitoring and management), endpoint security and IT service management (ITSM) all via the Salesforce cloud. Among the key competitive targets: ServiceNow.

4. SolarWinds Orion Breach & Cyberattack Timeline: A detailed, day-to-day look at how the SolarWinds Orion breach happened, corrective measures and the ongoing investigation.

3. Technology SPACs List: More than 60 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Check ChannelE2E’s Technology SPACs List daily for ongoing updates.

2. Nokia Layoffs vs. 5G R&D Commitment: Even as the telecom equipment provider plans 10,000 job cuts, Nokia plans to increase R&D spending to win the 5G network equipment wars vs. Ericsson and Huawei, among others.

1. SBA PPP Loan Application Deadline & Updates: Will new legislation extend the PPP application loan deadline beyond March 31? ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.