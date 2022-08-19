10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 19 August 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involved Avaya, Huawei, Liongard, Microsoft 365 management and security, N-able, Nihilent, NTT & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Top 50 In-Person Technology Events & Conferences of 2022 and 2023: See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.

9. How Can MSPs Further Automate Their Businesses?: The answer likely involves how MSPs gather & analyze data. Just ask Liongard CEO Joe Alapat. Here’s why.

8. M&A List – What Accenture Is Buying: Here are more than 110 M&A deals involving Accenture acquiring MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and IT consulting companies.

7. NTT May Sell IT Services Business Unit: NTT may sell Nihilent, an SAP, Microsoft, Snowflake & ServiceNow partner. Meanwhile NTT business shifts across MSP, MSSP & cybersecurity assets continue.

6. Microsoft 365 Management and Security for MSPs: N-able Cloud User Hub seeks to assist MSPs with Microsoft 365 user policy management, SaaS licenses, cloud security settings & more.

5. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

4. Avaya Board Investigates Whistleblower Claims: Also, new Avaya CEO alleges “operational & executional shortcomings”; Avaya board investigates revenue shortfall & separate whistleblower allegations.

3. Return to Office: Apple, Google and Microsoft Policies: Return to Office (RTO) vs. Work From Home (WFH): Why MSPs & channel partners must maintain Work From Anywhere (WFA) security & productivity strategies.

2. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?: The answer to that question is especially important amid 5G wireless network migrations worldwide.

1. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.