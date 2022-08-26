10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 19 August 2022
This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:
10. Three SAP Cloud Partners Align to Deliver Application Security Services: How ESI Information Technologies, KochaSoft & Civatree plan to address SAP application security across VMware, Dell and Cisco infrastructure.
9. Avaya Whistleblower Investigation: New Avaya CEO alleges “operational & executional shortcomings”; Avaya board investigates revenue shortfall & separate whistleblower allegations.
8. M&A List – What Accenture Is Buying: Here are more than 110 M&A deals involving Accenture acquiring MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and IT consulting companies.
7. Top 50 In-Person Technology Events & Conferences of 2022 and 2023: See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.
6. Ernst & Young Buys Government Consulting Agency Cambria: Latest Ernst & Young (EY) acquisition may boost systems integration, development and migrations expertise for Central California government agency clientele.
5. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.
4. Return to Office: Apple, Google and Microsoft Policies: Return to Office (RTO) vs. Work From Home (WFH): Why MSPs & channel partners must maintain Work From Anywhere (WFA) security & productivity strategies.
3. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?: The answer to that question is especially important amid 5G wireless network migrations worldwide.
2. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.
1. OpenText Acquires Micro Focus; Gains Enterprise and CyberRes Cybersecurity Business: The Webroot & Carbonite parent gains more than cloud & enterprise business software. Micro Focus CyberRes cybersecurity business is worth watching.
No Comments