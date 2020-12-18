10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 18 December 2020
This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:
10. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: The 2020 list, and the current survey to find the 2021 honorees.
9. Deloitte Buys HashedIn: The deal involves a SaaS software development firm for Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Confluent, Salesforce & RedisLabs cloud deployments.
8. Leidos Acquires Government MSP 1901 Group: The pricetag was $215 million.
7. Ingram Micro Acquires Canal Digital: The latest M&A deal in distribution explained.
6. Over 520 M&A Deals Involving MSPs and Technology Companies: Yes indeed, our 2020 list of mergers and acquisitions has surged above the 520 deal mark.
5. SolarWinds, FireEye Counter Measures: The initial steps partners and customers can take to safeguard systems from the SolarWinds Orion breach.
4. MSPs Will Remain Cyberattack Targets: Acronis explains why.
3. Cisco Job Cuts: The networking giant confirms layoffs, but the figure is far lower than a Washington Post report.
2. More PPP Loans for Small Businesses?: Negotiations continue to help U.S. small businesses with more paycheck protection program (PPP) loans.
1. SolarWinds Orion Breach Timeline: When the hack started, who got breached, and what SolarWinds has said about the attack. A day-by-day timeline with continued updates.
