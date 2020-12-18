Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 18 December 2020

This week's 10 most read news stories involved Deloitte, HashedIn, Leidos, 1901 Group, Ingram Micro, Canal Digital, SolarWinds Orion breach, FireEye, Acronis, Cisco Systems, PPP loans, & more.

by Joe Panettieri • Dec 18, 2020

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: The 2020 list, and the current survey to find the 2021 honorees.

9. Deloitte Buys HashedIn: The deal involves a SaaS software development firm for Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Confluent, Salesforce & RedisLabs cloud deployments.

8. Leidos Acquires Government MSP 1901 Group: The pricetag was $215 million.

7. Ingram Micro Acquires Canal Digital: The latest M&A deal in distribution explained.

6. Over 520 M&A Deals Involving MSPs and Technology Companies: Yes indeed, our 2020 list of mergers and acquisitions has surged above the 520 deal mark.

5. SolarWinds, FireEye Counter Measures: The initial steps partners and customers can take to safeguard systems from the SolarWinds Orion breach.

4. MSPs Will Remain Cyberattack Targets: Acronis explains why.

3. Cisco Job Cuts: The networking giant confirms layoffs, but the figure is far lower than a Washington Post report.

2. More PPP Loans for Small Businesses?: Negotiations continue to help U.S. small businesses with more paycheck protection program (PPP) loans.

1. SolarWinds Orion Breach Timeline: When the hack started, who got breached, and what SolarWinds has said about the attack. A day-by-day timeline with continued updates.

