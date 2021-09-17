10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 17 September 2021

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Citrix Systems, ConnectWise, Datto, IBM, IBM Kyndryl, Spin-Out, IT By Design, Microsoft Windows 365, Nerdio & More.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

9. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

9. MSPs Partner Community Rises on the Hudson River: “Good people attract google people” at the IT By Design conference.



8. ConnectWise Tuck-In Acquisitions?: Credit rating service analyzes company and bases model on potential $200 million in combined tuck-ins.

7. SolarWinds Orion Breach Timeline: What happened, when it happened… and how it happened.

6. Why Citrix Is For Sale (Again): The rumor is back. But this time, the competition against Citrix has intensified. Among the areas of concern: New offerings like Microsoft Windows 365 coupled with Nerdio tools.

5. DattoCon Seattle In-Person Canceled: But a virtual event for MSPs is planned.

4. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

3. Where Is Huawei Banned?: A list of every country that has banned Huawei’s networking equipment, 5G gear and various products. Also, a list of countries that permit the use of such gear — along with the debate about such deployments.

2. Kyndryl – 10 Things to Know About IBM’s MSP Spin-Out: The Kyndryl spin-out from IBM will span six managed IT services. Kyndryl’s MSP capabilities will include cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more. But that’s not all…

1. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Application & Deadline: The Small Business Administration (SBA) attempts to simplify the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness process. See our blog for details.