10 Most Read Channel Partner and MSP News Stories: Week Ended 17 June 2022

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news involved Accenture, Atos breakup, Automox layoffs, Invicti CEO Michael George, OSF Digital, Presidio buys ROVE & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Presidio Acquires AudioVisual Integrator: Backed by private equity firm BC Partners, global digital solutions provider Presidio buys ROVE, an audiovisual (A/V) systems integrator that supports government and enterprise customers across North Carolina and South Carolina.

9. OSF Digital Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Partner: This latest deal involves Kolekto in Brazil.

8. Former Continuum CEO Michael George Engages MSSPs: The strategy involves focusing Invicti on continuous application vulnerability management.

7. Return to Office Employee Policies: Apple recently delayed its latest return-to-office requirement. What MSPs can learn from the move.

6. Accenture M&A List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

5. Verizon Sells Former Yahoo Small Business Unit: The new owner, Infinite Computer Solutions, gains Web hosting and other tools for SMB customers.

4. Atos CEO Exits IT Consulting Company: Rodolphe Belmer’s departure from Atos after only five months on the job signals that a company breakup is likely…

3. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

2. Automox Layoffs: Job cuts at the cloud-native endpoint management software provider are part of a larger trend in the Venture Capital-backed technology market.

1. Cloud Market Share – AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Here are the latest stats, and their implications for MSPs and channel partners.