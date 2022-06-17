Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read Channel Partner and MSP News Stories: Week Ended 17 June 2022

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news involved Accenture, Atos breakup, Automox layoffs, Invicti CEO Michael George, OSF Digital, Presidio buys ROVE & more.
Credit: Getty Images

by Joe Panettieri • Jun 17, 2022

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Presidio Acquires AudioVisual Integrator: Backed by private equity firm BC Partners, global digital solutions provider Presidio buys ROVE, an audiovisual (A/V) systems integrator that supports government and enterprise customers across North Carolina and South Carolina.

9. OSF Digital Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting PartnerThis latest deal involves Kolekto in Brazil.

8. Former Continuum CEO Michael George Engages MSSPs: The strategy involves focusing Invicti on continuous application vulnerability management.

7. Return to Office Employee PoliciesApple recently delayed its latest return-to-office requirement. What MSPs can learn from the move.

6. Accenture M&A List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

5. Verizon Sells Former Yahoo Small Business Unit: The new owner, Infinite Computer Solutions, gains Web hosting and other tools for SMB customers.

4. Atos CEO Exits IT Consulting Company: Rodolphe Belmer’s departure from Atos after only five months on the job signals that a company breakup is likely…

3. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

2. Automox Layoffs: Job cuts at the cloud-native endpoint management software provider are part of a larger trend in the Venture Capital-backed technology market.

1. Cloud Market Share – AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Here are the latest stats, and their implications for MSPs and channel partners.

