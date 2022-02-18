10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 18 February 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture, DXC, Fully Managed, IBM-Kyndryl, Microsoft Azure Cloud Partner, Neudesic, ServiceNow, TELUS & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Cancelled SPAC Technology Mergers: The list of SPACs and technology companies that announced but then abandoned M&A plans involves such sectors as 3D printing, telecom services and e-commerce platforms.

9. DXC Seeks to Sell Off Selected Business Units: The IT consulting giant wants to jettison business units that generate $500 million in annual revenue. The asking price? A nominal $500 million. Yes, 1X revenues.

8. Accenture M&A List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

7. IBM Acquires Microsoft Azure Cloud Consulting Firm: This latest M&A deal involves Neudesic, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP.

6. Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 170 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

5. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

4. IBM M&A List: IBM acquisitions target multi-cloud business automation software, SaaS consulting & more. Can M&A help CEO Arvind Krishna to reinvent IBM?

3. Huawei Is Banned Or Permitted? Where is Huawei Technologies banned & permitted for 5G networking business & smartphones? Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

2. ServiceNow MSP Fully Managed Acquired: Indeed, TELUS has acquired Fully Managed, a mid-market MSP that specializes in ServiceNow managed services as well as IT services for senior care organizations in the health care sector.

1. Companies That Require COVID-19 Vaccinations: Here’s an expansive list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. MSPs & technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.