10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 16 July 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involves Accenture; Auvik acquired by Great Hill Partners; Huawei banned list; Microsoft Inspire 2021 recap; Broadcom and SAS Institute; and more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Microsoft Inspire 2021 Partner News: Key takeaways from Microsoft’s annual worldwide partner conference — including the Windows 365 cloud services strategy.

9. RMM Is Critical US Infrastructure: A look at why ransomware attacks against RMM (remote monitoring and management) software potentially threatens hundreds of thousands of U.S. small businesses.

8. List: 100 Technology SPACs: How special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) are merging with technology companies, and the potential implications for channel partners.

7. Auvik Acquired By Private Equity Firm: The network management software provider is now owned by Great Hill Partners. Here’s what’s next.

6. MSP M&A List: More than 800 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

5. SolarWinds Orion Hack Timeline: A detailed look at when the original attack occurred, when it was discovered, and how SolarWinds responded to the attack.

4 Accenture Buyout List: A look at how the global IT consulting firm has acquired more than 80 MSPs and technology firms focused on cloud services, big data analytics, cybersecurity and more.

3. Where Is Huawei Banned and Permitted?: Updates from dozens of companies — some of which are banning the use of Huawei networking equipment and 5G wireless gear.

2. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Deadlines: Follow our Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) blog to understand how and when to apply for loan forgiveness.

1. Is Broadcom Buying SAS Institute ? (Nope): SAS Institute, a business intelligence & analytics software company, avoids culture shock that Broadcom deal would have triggered.