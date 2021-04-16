10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 16 April 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involves AHEAD buying Vertical Trail; KKR buying Ensono; IBM names Kyndryl; Microsoft acquiring Nuance; UiPath IPO information & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Microsoft Acquires Nuance: Microsoft buys Apple Siri speech recognition technology provider. The real focus: healthcare cloud services across Azure, Teams & Dynamics 365.

9. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 220 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.

8. AHEAD Acquires Snowflake Partner Vertical Trail: AHEAD CTO Eric Kaplan explains Vertical Trail synergies across data, analytics, cloud infrastructure and applications.

7. UiPath IPO – 10 Things to Know: The UiPath IPO S-1 form filing with SEC reveals robotic process automation (RPA) software company’s revenue, net loss, growth & channel partner details.

6. Technology SPACs List: Nearly 90 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Check ChannelE2E’s Technology SPACs List daily for ongoing updates.

5. SolarWinds Orion Breach & Cyberattack Timeline: A detailed, day-to-day look at how the SolarWinds Orion breach happened, corrective measures and the ongoing investigation.

4. Huawei Banned and Permitted In Which Countries?: Where is Huawei Technologies banned & permitted for 5G networking business & smartphones? Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

3. KKR Acquires MSP Ensono: KKR acquires Ensono, an MSP & Microsoft Azure cloud partner, from private equity firms Charlesbank Capital & M/C Partners.

2. SBA PPP Loan Application Deadline & Updates: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration could dry up before the lending program ends in May. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.

1. Kyndryl – IBM’s MSP Spin-Out Gets a Name: What you need to know about Kyndryl, the name of IBM’s massive managed infrastructure services business post spin-out.