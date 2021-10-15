10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 15 October 2021

This week's 10 most read news stories, blogs and research involved Accenture, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Datto CEO Tim Weller, DattoCon, Huawei 5G Networks, IBM-Kyndryl spin-out, & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Is Citrix for Sale (Again)?: Weak Citrix revenue growth. Competition from Microsoft Windows 365 & Nerdio. Will private equity or a company like Broadcom acquire Citrix?

9. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

8. Accenture M&A List: Take a look at more than 90 Accenture acquisitions, and you’ll see key M&A trends involving, big data analytics, cloud managed services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, IT consulting, MSP and MSSP services.

7. Accenture Buys BridgeI2I: The BridgeI2I acquisition follows similar deals that bolster Accenture’s analytics, data and AI business.

6. Emerging Trends From a Year of Cybersecurity Threats: Cisco Systems looks at the top three emerging threats and key cyber trends from the past year.

5. DattoCon Now Live Blog: A conversation with Datto CEO Tim Weller, and key security takeaways for MSPs.

4. IBM MSP Spin Off – Kyndryl Details: Ten things to know about Kyndryl, including annual revenue, profit and financial performance for IBM’s managed infrastructure services business.

3. Where Is Huawei 5G Networking Equipment Banned?: The answer continues to evolve. Here’s a country-by-country look at where the company’s networking equipment is permitted vs. banned.

2. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Tips: Still one of our best-read blogs, this regularly updated content helps MSPs and small businesses to understand the PPP loan forgiveness process.

1. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.