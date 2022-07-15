10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 15 July 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E content involved Accenture, Advanticom, Big Time Software, Datto, Kaseya, PwC, Projector PSA, ServiceNow, Vista Equity Partners, Xerox & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Executives Acquire MSP From Former Owner: Multiple executives at Advanticom — a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based MSP — acquire the business from former owner Brian Conboy.

9. PSA Software M&A Deal: The deal involves BigTime Software, backed by Vista Equity Partners, buying Projector PSA, a provider of cloud-based professional services automation software.

8. Fujitsu Acquires Big ServiceNow ITSM Partner: The deal involves Enable Professional Services. Meanwhile, M&A activity involving ServiceNow partners worldwide remains strong. Here’s a look at 60+ ServiceNow partner M&A deals.

7. Xerox Buying MSPs – And Competing With Channel Partners?: Multi-function printer (MFP) hardware maker Xerox continues to extend into various IT services and consulting services — potentially competing with channel partners along the way.

6. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 600 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

5. Accenture M&A List: The global IT consulting firm continues to acquire cloud, MSP, MSSP, e-commerce and digital agency companies. Here’s a look at more than 110 Accenture acquisitions.

4. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?: Here’s a worldwide look at which countries permit — and which countries bar — the use of Huawei’s networking, hardware and software solutions.

3. PwC Acquires Azure and AWS Cloud Consulting Expertise: PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) buys two cloud consulting firms that specialize in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

2. Kaseya Denies Datto Employee Benefit Cuts: Contrary to claims from former Datto CEO Austin McChord, Kaseya says it is not cutting Datto employee benefits. The chatter emerged less than one month after Kaseya acquired Datto for $6.2 billion. Next up is DattoCon22 this September…

1. Cloud Market Share 2022 – Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud: The latest cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.