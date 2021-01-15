10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 15 January 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news & analysis content involved Atos, CompuCom, Dropbox, DXC, McAfee, Office Depot, Secureworks, SolarWinds, Thoma Bravo Advantage SPAC, Staples & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Dropbox Layoffs: The cloud-based file sharing company is cutting about 315 employees or roughly 11 percent of staff, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston confirmed.

9. Atos Acquiring DXC and/or Secureworks?: Global IT consulting firm Atos, based in Paris, France, could pay roughly $10 billion to acquire DXC Technology. A separate deal to potentially acquire MSSP Secureworks from Dell Technologies could be brewing…

8. M&A List for 2021: We’ve covered more than 30 mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals involving MSPs, technology companies, private equity firms and more so far in 2021. Also, we tracked more than 530 M&A deals from 2020. Check out the complete lists.

7. Public Cloud Market Share: The latest market share stats involving Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and more.

6. Thoma Bravo Launches Advantage SPAC: The SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) is designed to acquire a software company… Thoma Bravo already owns stakes in MSP-friendly software companies such as Barracuda, ConnectWise, SolarWinds and Sophos, among many others.

5. Staples Buying Office Depot, Selling CompuCom?: If the office supply retail companies merge, the deal could prompt Office Depot to sell off its CompuCom IT services business unit. CompuCom has delivered mixed performance since Office Depot acquired the IT solutions provider in October 2017.

4. Huawei Banned or Permitted: Systems integrators and IT consulting firms worldwide seek to understand where Huawai’s 5G network equipment is permitted for deployment — and where the gear is banned. ChannelE2E’s country-by-country list provides context.

3. McAfee Layoffs Confirmed: McAfee cuts some staff even as the security software company ramps up its XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) and cloud native application protection efforts.

2. SolarWinds Orion Breach Timeline: New SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna disclosed an updated attack timeline, indicating that hackers had first accessed SolarWinds on September 4, 2019.

1. More SBA PPP Loans for Small Businesses: A new round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans — organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) — is now available. Here are the latest details.