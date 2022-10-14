10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 14 October 2022
This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:
10. Accenture M&A List: The global IT consulting firm has acquired more than 120 MSP, MSSP and digital consulting firms since 2019.
9. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 890 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.
8. Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Timeline: A look at the ongoing recovery effort in southern Florida.
7. Auvik Acquires SaaS Management, Security & PC Management Tools: Latest Auvik acquisitions (Saaslio & Boardgent) target SaaS application discovery and security, and remote PC support. Here’s what MSPs need to know.
6. Top 50 Technology Events – What’s Back for 2023?; Looking for key channel partner, MSP and technology events? Here’s the list of what’s happening — and what isn’t.
5. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.
4. Where Is Huawei Banned and Permitted? New Developments involving the FCC, United States, Great Britain and additional countries worldwide.
3. DXC Technology Considering Company Sale?: DXC Technology explores potential sale. Private equity firms interested in global IT solutions provider & technology consultancy, reports indicate.
2. Citrix-Tibco Complete Merger Amid Layoffs: The deal close on September 30. Roughly 1,000 layoffs apparently arrived around that time.
1. Intel Layoffs 2022: Chip giant prepares job cuts amid PC market slowdown, report suggests.
