Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 14 May 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involved Accenture, Carousel Industries, New State Capital Partners, NIST, NWN Corp., Pax8, Sea-Level Operations, SuperOps.ai & more.

by Joe Panettieri • May 14, 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. NWN Acquires Carousel: Cloud communications service provider NWN Corp., backed by private equity firm New State Capital Partners, acquires Carousel Industries, a major MSP.

9. COVID-19 Passport Policies and Technology Conferences: Major channel partner and MSP conferences (including ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2021DattoCon 2021Kaseya ConnectIT 2021 and Salesforce Dreamforce 2021) expect to resume face-to-face formats this year. One variable for attendees to keep in mind: What type of vaccine passport policies might you encounter while navigating airports, airlines, conference centers and more?

8. Top 100 Vertical market MSPs: The 2021 list covers the top MSPs in financial services, healthcare, government, manufacturing, legal and much more.

7. MSP Software Funding – SuperOps.ai Raises $3 Million: Next up, SuperOps.ai is beta testing a cloud-based MSP software platform that features remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) capabilities.

6. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 240 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.

5. NIST Safe Harbor: A recent federal law plans to reward HIPAA covered entities and business associates for implementing the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF).

4. Technology SPACs List: Nearly 90 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Still, pace of newly formed technology SPACs appears to be slowing amid potential SEC concerns.

3. Accenture M&A List: A look at nearly 60 Accenture acquisitions — which typically involve digital, cloud, cybersecurity, MSP and IT consulting companies.

2. Pax8 Acquires Sea-Level Operations: The cloud distributor seeks to further enhance business, sales and technology coaching for MSPs and channel partners. This is the latest in a growing list of technology companies buying MSP-centric coaching organizations and peer groups. Additional examples include Kaseya buying TruMethods, and ConnectWise acquiring both Service Leadership Inc. and HTG Peer Groups.

1. SBA PPP Loans – Funding Is Gone: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration dry up before the lending program ends at the end of May. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.

Related Content

Return Home

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *