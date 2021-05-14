10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 14 May 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involved Accenture, Carousel Industries, New State Capital Partners, NIST, NWN Corp., Pax8, Sea-Level Operations, SuperOps.ai & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. NWN Acquires Carousel: Cloud communications service provider NWN Corp., backed by private equity firm New State Capital Partners, acquires Carousel Industries, a major MSP.

9. COVID-19 Passport Policies and Technology Conferences: Major channel partner and MSP conferences (including ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2021, DattoCon 2021, Kaseya ConnectIT 2021 and Salesforce Dreamforce 2021) expect to resume face-to-face formats this year. One variable for attendees to keep in mind: What type of vaccine passport policies might you encounter while navigating airports, airlines, conference centers and more?

8. Top 100 Vertical market MSPs: The 2021 list covers the top MSPs in financial services, healthcare, government, manufacturing, legal and much more.

7. MSP Software Funding – SuperOps.ai Raises $3 Million: Next up, SuperOps.ai is beta testing a cloud-based MSP software platform that features remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) capabilities.

6. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 240 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.

5. NIST Safe Harbor: A recent federal law plans to reward HIPAA covered entities and business associates for implementing the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF).

4. Technology SPACs List: Nearly 90 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Still, pace of newly formed technology SPACs appears to be slowing amid potential SEC concerns.

3. Accenture M&A List: A look at nearly 60 Accenture acquisitions — which typically involve digital, cloud, cybersecurity, MSP and IT consulting companies.

2. Pax8 Acquires Sea-Level Operations: The cloud distributor seeks to further enhance business, sales and technology coaching for MSPs and channel partners. This is the latest in a growing list of technology companies buying MSP-centric coaching organizations and peer groups. Additional examples include Kaseya buying TruMethods, and ConnectWise acquiring both Service Leadership Inc. and HTG Peer Groups.

1. SBA PPP Loans – Funding Is Gone: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration dry up before the lending program ends at the end of May. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.