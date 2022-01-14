10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 14 January 2022

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved 1E CEO Mark Banfield & CTO Ian van Reenen, Accenture, IBM buys Envizi, Ingram Micro CEO Paul Bay, PwC buys Olivehorse, Zayo Group buys QOS Networks & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Acquires SAP Partner Olivehorse: This particular deal may help PwC to assist customers with their supply chains, while leveraging SAP’s software.

9. IBM Acquires Sustainability Consultancy Envizi: This is the latest in a growing list of IBM IT consulting acquisitions.

8. Accenture M&A List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

7. Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 70 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first two weeks

6. Ingram Micro CEO – Paul Bay Succeeds Alain Monié: Ingram Micro makes it official. Paul Bay leads global IT distributor as CEO. Key priorities: Driving internal & external digital transformation.

5. 1E Hires Datto and LogicMonitor Veterans: The endpoint monitoring software company backed by The Carlyle Group, hires Datto veterans Mark Banfield & Ian van Reenen. Here’s what’s next.

4. Zayo Group Acquires QOS Networks: The deal involves SD-WAN and edge managed services…

3. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

2. Where Is Huawei Equipment Permitted and Banned?: Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

1. List of Companies That Require Covid-19 Vaccinations: Planning on-site visits to customer offices in 2022? Read this list of businesses that require COVID-19 vaccination before you show up on-site.