10 Most Read Channel Partner & MSP News: Week Ended 13 May 2022

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news involves ConnectWise, Deloitte, Kaseya-Datto M&A timeline, N-able, NTT Data, Rackspace for sale, Sophos, Thoma Bravo private equity fund and more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Top 250 Cloud MSPs: The leading managed IT service providers for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform & more.

9. Kaseya-Datto Next Steps: Key dates for MSPs to track as Kaseya works to finalize the Datto acquisition.

8. Thoma Bravo’s Next Move: Private equity owner of ConnectWise, N-able and Sophos raises $20 million for this…

7. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List – 2022 Edition: See the top MSPs in healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, legal & more.

6. Deloitte Acquires AWS Partner: Deloitte continues to buy cloud consultancies that have artificial intelligence (AI), data and machine learning (ML) expertise.

5. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

4. Rackspace for Sale Again: Rackspace explores breakup or sale involving (1) public cloud & (2) private cloud & managed hosting businesses. Can AWS, Azure & Google MSP grow faster?

3. M&A: NTT-NTT Data Merger: NTT & NTT Data outside of Japan plan massive IT services merger spanning MSP, data center, IT consulting & edge-to-cloud services.

2. HCL Acquires IoT Company: HCL gains ERP (enterprise resources planning), field services management, and digital parts catalog product expertise.

1. Cloud Market Share: AWS, Microsoft, Google: The latest market share stats for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Plus: The MSP & MSSP implications for each cloud.