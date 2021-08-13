10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 13 August 2021

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involves, Barracuda Networks CEO Hatem Naguib, Cisco Plus, Conti Ransomware, IBM Kyndryl, Servicetrace, Workday & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Barracuda Names New CEO: Barracuda Networks names Hatem Naguib as CEO to succeed BJ Jenkins. Palo Alto Networks hires Jenkins as president.

9. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

8. Kyndryl – 10 Things to Know About IBM’s MSP Spin-Out: The Kyndryl spin-out from IBM will span six managed IT services. Kyndryl’s MSP capabilities will include cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more. But that’s not all…

7. Workday & Google vs. Salesforce & AWS: Workday & Google Cloud will jointly target enterprise customers. But where do Workday global systems integrators & Google Cloud MSPs fit in?

6. Cisco Denies Cloud Stack Rumor: The networking giant rejects private data center build-out rumor. But Cisco Plus (a complete as-a-service portfolio) counters Dell Apex & HPE GreenLake.

5. Salesforce Acquires Servicetrace RPA: Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and workflow automation showdown vs. ServiceNow, Automation Anywhere & UiPath looms.

4. Conti Ransomware Gang Playbook Mentions MSP Software: A leaked Conti Ransomware Gang Playbook and resulting cyber industry chatter mentions a specific RMM (remote monitoring and management) software vendor that supports MSPs, but the RMM provider says its cloud-based software has not been compromised and remains secure.

3. Atos Buyout Speculation: Will private equity firm acquire global IT consulting company?

2. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Application & Deadline: The Small Business Administration (SBA) attempts to simplify the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness process. See our blog for details.

1. Companies That Require Employee COVID-19 Vaccinations: Here’s a growing list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.