10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 12 March 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involves Big Tech AntiTrust, Datto-BitDam, IT By Design, MSP Training, PPP loans, Sherweb, technology SPACs and more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Big Tech Antitrust Investigations: How regulators and government officials worldwide are taking a closer look at Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook amid potential antitrust concerns. A country-by-county look at each company and the question marks they face.

9. MSP Training Tips: How to go all-in on sales, business and technology education, according to Sherweb.

8. vCIO Services Explained: What are vCIO consulting services and how can they help your MSP? IT By Design offers guidance.

7. Technology M&A List: Our regularly updated list of more than 600 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT solutions providers, private equity firms and more.

6. Microsoft’s Free RPA Tool: Microsoft Power Automate Desktop is a robotic process automation (RPA) tool that MSPs and channel partners can use to automate workflows. And… it’s free to Windows 10 users.

5. List – 54 Technology SPACs and Partner Implications: We’re now tracking more than 50 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) that may acquire or merge with technology businesses. This list, updated each business day, explains the potential SPAC implications for technology channel partners.

4. SolarWinds Orion Cyberattack Timeline: Every major development in the breach, investigation and Washington, D.C., hearings.

3. Datto Acquires BitDam for MSP Cybersecurity: The deal may allow

2. McAfee Enterprise Security Software Business Acquired: McAfee is selling its enterprise security software business to private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (STG) for $4.0 billion. Here’s what the deal means to partners.

1. SBA PPP Loan Application Deadline & Updates: More than 50,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan applications are suffering from a glitch. Will the Small Business Administration fix the glitch and/or push back the March 31, 2021, loan application deadline? ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.