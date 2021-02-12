10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 12 February 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news & analysis content involved Accenture, Commvault, CompassMSP, PPP loan application fixes, ServiceNow, SPACs, Thoma Bravo Advantage & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. ServiceNow Partner M&A List: ServiceNow partners remain in M&A mode, buying one another to gain scale, talent and more IT service management (ITSM) expertise. Here are 36 deals so far.

9. CompassMSP Acquires 11 MSPs: The latest deal involves IT Direct, a new headquarters… and a new CEO.

8. Thoma Bravo Advantage SPAC Details: All eyes remain on Thoma Bravo Advantage, a new SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) from private equity firm Thoma Bravo. The big question: Which enterprise software company will Thoma Bravo Advantage acquired?

7. Government IT Services M&A: Peraton, backed by private equity firm Veritas Capital, acquired government IT consulting firm Perspecta for $7.1 billion.

6. New Commvault CMO: Isabelle Guis explains her first priorities at the data protection company, which appears to be regaining momentum under CEO Sanjay Mirchandani and a revamped executive team.

5. Technology Company M&A List for 2021: We’ve covered more than 100 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals so far in 2021. Most involve MSPs, technology companies, and private equity firms. Also, we tracked 538 M&A deals in 2020. Check out the complete lists.

4. Technology SPACs List: What exactly is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company — and how might SPACs influence technology companies and their partners? ChannelE2E offers answers in this ever-expanding list of tech-focused SPAC companies.

3. Accenture Acquisitions List: A look at 55 companies that the global IT consulting company has acquired…

2. SolarWinds Orion Breach Timeline: SolarWinds MSP executives share updates with partners, and the White House appoints a key official to investigate the Orion attack. The silver lining? SolarWinds MSP — soon to become N-able — finds no evidence that its software was attacked.

1. SBA PPP Loans and SBA Bug Fixes: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) fixes bugs in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application process.