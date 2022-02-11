10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 11 February 2022

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture, Compliancy Group, ConnectWise, DXC, TELUS-Fully Managed, IBM-Kyndryl, ServiceNow &. more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. ServiceNow MSP Fully Managed Acquired: Indeed, TELUS has acquired Fully Managed, a mid-market MSP that specializes in ServiceNow managed services as well as IT services for senior care organizations in the health care sector.

9. Private Equity Invests $75 Million In Compliancy Group: Next up, extending from HIPAA to CMMC, NIST Cybersecurity Framework & other compliance services for MSPs, SMBs & midsize enterprises.

8. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

7. Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 170 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

6. Citrix Systems Buyout Confirmed: Citrix will be acquired by Elliott Management & Vista Equity Partners for $16.5B, then merged into Tibco, the private equity buyers confirm.

5. Accenture M&A List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

4. ConnectWise Reorganizes, Names CISO: Four new business units emerge, each of which has a general manager reporting to CEO Jason Magee. Moreover, Patrick Beggs has been named CISO.

3. Huawei Is Banned Or Permitted? Where is Huawei Technologies banned & permitted for 5G networking business & smartphones? Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

2. Companies That Require COVID-19 Vaccinations: Here’s an expansive list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. MSPs & technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

1. DXC Seeks to Sell Off Selected Business Units: The IT consulting giant wants to jettison business units that generate $500 million in annual revenue. The asking price? A nominal $500 million. Yes, 1X revenues.