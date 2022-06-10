10 Most Read Channel Partner and MSP New Stories: Week Ended 10 June 2022

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news stories involved Accenture, Augmentt, Bitdefender, Capgemini, BCTI, ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2022, ControlCase, CyberFox, Datto, FifthWall, Hanu, Insight Enterprises, Kaseya-Datto M&A, SentinelOne, Zendesk & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: The top managed IT services providers in health care, financial services, government, manufacturing, legal and more.

9. Capgemini Acquires Customer Experience (CX) Consultancy: Global IT services and consulting firm Capgemini has acquired Rufus Leonard, a London, UK-based brand design and experience agency.

8. Insight Acquires Microsoft Azure Partner: Global systems integrator Insight Enterprises acquires Microsoft Partner Hanu Software Solutions to expand its global footprint.

7. Kaseya-Datto M&A Update: Kaseya’s $6.2 billion buyout of Datto is now on track to close this summer — faster than the MSP technology companies initially expected. But will the deal close in time for DattoCon 2022?

6. Return to Office Employee Policies: Apple pushes back its latest return-to-office requirement. What MSPs can learn from the move.

5. Zendesk No Longer Up for Sale: Indeed, Zendesk ends quest to sell the cloud ITSM and CRM software business. The reason? Apparently, potentially buyers didn’t submit strong enough bids.

4. Accenture M&A List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

3. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

2. ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2022 Conference Recap: A look at new cyber insurance, MDR, incident response and other MSP security services launched at the ConnectWise conference. Key developments involved Augmentt, Bitdefender, ControlCase, CyberFox, FifthWall, SentinelOne & more.

1. Billion Dollar MSP For Sale: Cincinnati Bell seeks to sell CBTS — an MSP & MSSP that offers UCaaS, cloud & cybersecurity services. AHEAD or Presidio could be buyers, report suggests.