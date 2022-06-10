Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read Channel Partner and MSP New Stories: Week Ended 10 June 2022

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news stories involved Accenture, Augmentt, Bitdefender, Capgemini, BCTI, ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2022, ControlCase, CyberFox, Datto, FifthWall, Hanu, Insight Enterprises, Kaseya-Datto M&A, SentinelOne, Zendesk & more.
by Joe Panettieri • Jun 10, 2022

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: The top managed IT services providers in health care, financial services, government, manufacturing, legal and more.

9. Capgemini Acquires Customer Experience (CX) Consultancy: Global IT services and consulting firm Capgemini has acquired Rufus Leonard, a London, UK-based brand design and experience agency.

8. Insight Acquires Microsoft Azure Partner: Global systems integrator Insight Enterprises acquires Microsoft Partner Hanu Software Solutions to expand its global footprint.

7. Kaseya-Datto M&A Update: Kaseya’s $6.2 billion buyout of Datto is now on track to close this summer — faster than the MSP technology companies initially expected. But will the deal close in time for DattoCon 2022?

6. Return to Office Employee PoliciesApple pushes back its latest return-to-office requirement. What MSPs can learn from the move.

5. Zendesk No Longer Up for SaleIndeed, Zendesk ends quest to sell the cloud ITSM and CRM software business. The reason? Apparently, potentially buyers didn’t submit strong enough bids.

4. Accenture M&A List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

3. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

2. ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2022 Conference RecapA look at new cyber insurance, MDR, incident response and other MSP security services launched at the ConnectWise conference. Key developments involved Augmentt, Bitdefender, ControlCase, CyberFox, FifthWall, SentinelOne & more.

1. Billion Dollar MSP For Sale: Cincinnati Bell seeks to sell CBTS — an MSP & MSSP that offers UCaaS, cloud & cybersecurity services. AHEAD or Presidio could be buyers, report suggests.

