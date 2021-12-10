10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 10 December 2021

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involves Accenture, AppNeta, BRlink, Broadcom, IBM, Ingram Micro, Kaseya, Kyndryl, Mimecast, Permira, Unitrends, Zorus & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Broadcom Acquires AppNeta: Latest deal involves network performance monitoring software. Will AppNeta’s MSP partner engagements remain in place?

9. Zorus Raises $9M for MSP Security Software: Next up is a march toward endpoint detection and response (EDR) security capabilities for MSPs and their customers.

8. Patch these Kaseya Unitrends Backup Vulnerabilities: That’s the message from Kaseya to MSPs and customers.

7. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.

6. Accenture Buyout List: More than 100 Accenture acquisitions listed — including buyouts that involve MSPs, MSSPs, cloud consulting companies, cybersecurity firms and more.

5. Ingram Micro Sells Business Unit: The latest move involves selling Commerce & Lifecycle Services (CLS) assets to CMA CGM Group.

4. Ingram Micro Acquires Cloud MSP BRlink: The deal involves aTop 250 Public Cloud MSP that works closely with Amazon Web Services.

3. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

2. Where Is Huawei Equipment Permitted and Banned?: Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

1. Mimecast Acquired By Private Equity: Permira is acquiring email security company Mimecast for roughly $5.8 billion. But alternative bidders may emerge…