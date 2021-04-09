10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 09 April 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involves AppRiver, Cohesity, Datto, GMS Live Expert, IT By Design, New Relic, Sherweb & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 220 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.

9. How to Overcome Slow Quarters: If your IT company has experienced “slow” quarters then check your data and take these steps, AppRiver says.

8. Datto Commerce Launches in North America: Datto Commerce, based on the $4.4 million Gluh acquisition, is a real-time sales and e-commerce platform that’s designed to accelerate how MSPs quote, sell and procure various products and services.

7. New Relic Layoffs: Job cuts hit IT and cloud monitoring software company, though pricing pivot may soon pay dividends.

6. Cohesity IPO Speculation: Cloud backup and data management technology provider appears to be nearing a potential initial public offering. Target valuation: $3.7 billion or more?

5. Sherweb Acquires GMS Live Expert: Sherweb’s MSP partners gain white label help desk and NOC (network operations center) capabilities. Competition vs. IT By Design and ConnectWise Expert Services (formerly Continuum) may intensify.

4. MSP Customer Onboarding Tips: Check out these three time-tested tips from IT By Design.

3. Technology SPACs List: Nearly 90 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Check ChannelE2E’s Technology SPACs List daily for ongoing updates.

2. SolarWinds Orion Breach & Cyberattack Timeline: A detailed, day-to-day look at how the SolarWinds Orion breach happened, corrective measures and the ongoing investigation.

1. SBA PPP Loan Application Deadline & Updates: President Biden signed legislation to extend PPP application deadline, but SBA funds could be gone within days. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.