10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 08 January 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news & analysis content involved Atos, DXC, erwin, N-able, Pax8, PPP loans, Quest Software, Secureworks, SolarWinds MSP, Wirehive and more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Quest Software Acquires Erwin: Quest Software, backed by private equity firms Francisco Partners & Elliott Management, acquires erwin for data governance & business process modeling software.

9. New SolarWinds CEO Discloses Three Cybersecurity Priorities: In his first public communication since becoming CEO of SolarWinds, Sudhakar Ramakrishna disclosed three cybersecurity priorities for the IT management software provider.

8. M&A List for 2021: More than a dozen mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, technology companies, private equity firms and more. Also, more than 530 M&A deals from 2020.

7. Pax8 Raises $96 Million to Expand Cloud Marketplace Technology Platform for MSPs & IT Professionals: MSP cloud marketplace provider Pax8 raises $96 million from Catalyst Investors, Sageview Capital, Blue Cloud Ventures & Liberty Global Ventures.

6. Huawei Banned or Permitted: A country-by-country list of where China’s Huawei and associated equipment is either permitted or banned for deployment. The list is particularly timely as countries and businesses plan 5G wireless network equipment rollouts.

5. Solarwinds MSP Rebrands as N-able: President John Pagliuca explains latest step in SolarWinds MSP spin-out plan, emphasizes recent Orion security incidents did not involve MSP software tools.

4. Pax8 Acquires Wirehive: How the cloud marketplace provider plans to assist MSPs worldwide with Microsoft Azure revenue opportunities.

3. SolarWinds Orion Breach Timeline: When the hack started, who got breached, and what SolarWinds has said about the attack. A day-by-day timeline with continued updates.

2. Atos Acquiring DXC Technology, Secureworks?: Official deals have not been announced but negotiations apparently continue…

1. More SBA PPP Loans for Small Businesses: New legislation finally gets approved, paving the way for more Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Here are the latest details.