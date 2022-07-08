10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 08 July 2022

This week's most read Channel Partner & MSP market updates involved GoTo, IBM, Miradore, N-able, Okta, PwC, Spinpanel, Zendesk & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. IBM Acquisition List Under CEO Arvind Krishna: IBM acquisitions target multi-cloud business automation software, SaaS consulting & more. Can M&A help CEO Arvind Krishna to reinvent IBM?

9. GoTo Acquires Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Provider Miradore: Business communications and IT support and management platform GoTo has acquired cloud-based device management provider Miradore.

8. Return to Office Employee Policies: Apple recently delayed its latest return-to-office requirement. What MSPs can learn from the move.

7. Top 15 Most Popular SaaS and Cloud Applications: The most popular SaaS & cloud apps for 2022 list includes Microsoft 365, Workday, ServiceNow & these other cloud business applications, Okta says.

6. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 580 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

5. N-able Acquires Microsoft Microsoft 365, Azure Cloud Automation Software Provider Spinpanel: MSPs gain multi-tenant Microsoft 365 & Azure cloud management and automation software platform.

4. Zendesk Acquired — But…: The deal’s valuation is far lower than an earlier offer for Zendesk. Here’s why.

2. Cloud Market Share 2022 – Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud: The latest cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.

1. PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Acquires AWS, Microsoft Azure Cloud Consulting Firms: PwC buys two cloud consulting firms that specialize in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.