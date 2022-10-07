10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 07 October 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involved Avanade, Citrix-Tibco, DocuSign, DXC Technology, eLogic, Kaseya-ConnectBooster, Microsoft Dynamics 365, N-able Empower 2022, PACE Technical, Tibco, Vertex Solutions.

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Kaseya Confirms Long-Rumored ConnectBooster Acquisition: The disclosure ends a year of speculation that reminded some MSPs of the long-rumored Kaseya-IT Glue deal.

9. Toronto MSPs Unite: This particular deal involves PACE Technical and Vertex Solutions. CEO Shael Risman shares details.

8. Avanade Acquires Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP Partner eLogic: A look at the latest M&A deal involving a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner.

7. N-able Empower 2022 Live Blog: Perspectives from CEO John Pagliuca and N-able executive team members, including product updates, roadmaps and forthcoming Azure management tools…

6. DocuSign Layoffs Impact 9% of Staff: The DocuSign layoffs surfaced roughly two weeks before new CEO — Google veteran Allan Thygesen — officially joins the company.

5. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 850 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

4. Top 50 Technology Events – What’s Back for 2023?; Looking for key channel partner, MSP and technology events? Here’s the list of what’s happening — and what isn’t.

3. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.

2. Citrix-Tibco Merger Date Disclosed: The deal close on September 30. Roughly 1,000 layoffs apparently arrived around that time.

1. DXC Technology Considering Company Sale?: DXC Technology explores potential sale. Private equity firms interested in global IT solutions provider & technology consultancy, reports indicate.