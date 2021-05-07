10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 07 May 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involved Boomi, CompuCom, Dell, Evergreen Services Group, Kaseya, Liongard CEO Joe Alapat, TruMethods, Wasabi, Starport Managed Services & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Evergreen Services Group Acquires Canadian MSP: The deal involves Starport Managed Services, which is located in the Toronto area.

9. How Data-Driven MSPs Drive Growth: What’s the next wave of MSP automation? What’s the next wave of MSP automation? Liongard CEO Joe Alapat says the answer involves effective data gathering that unlocks insights for profitable growth at scale.

8. Struggling MSP Up for Sale: Amid falling revenues and a recent malware attack that cost $10 million to clean up, CompuCom remains up for sale, according to Office Depot and parent ODP.

7. Salesforce Cloud Consultant Acquired for 13.5X EBITDA: The buyer was Booz Allen Hamilton.

6. Technology SPACs List: Nearly 90 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Still, pace of newly formed technology SPACs appears to be slowing amid potential SEC concerns.

5. Dell Sells Boomi iPaaS Cloud Business: The buyers are private equity firms Francisco Partners & TPG Capital. The motivation: Michael Dell strengthens balance sheet for hybrid cloud push.

4. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 240 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.

3. Kaseya Acquires TruMethods: Both Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola and TruMethods CEO Gary Pica explain the deal, and the potential implications for MSP peer group members.

2. AWS Storage Alternative Raises $112 Million for MSP Partner Push: Here’s what Wasabi CEO David Friend has in mind.

1. SBA PPP Loans – Funding Is Almost All Gone: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration could dry up before the lending program ends at the end of May. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.