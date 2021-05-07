10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 07 May 2021
This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:
10. Evergreen Services Group Acquires Canadian MSP: The deal involves Starport Managed Services, which is located in the Toronto area.
8. Struggling MSP Up for Sale: Amid falling revenues and a recent malware attack that cost $10 million to clean up, CompuCom remains up for sale, according to Office Depot and parent ODP.
7. Salesforce Cloud Consultant Acquired for 13.5X EBITDA: The buyer was Booz Allen Hamilton.
6. Technology SPACs List: Nearly 90 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Still, pace of newly formed technology SPACs appears to be slowing amid potential SEC concerns.
5. Dell Sells Boomi iPaaS Cloud Business: The buyers are private equity firms Francisco Partners & TPG Capital. The motivation: Michael Dell strengthens balance sheet for hybrid cloud push.
4. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 240 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.
3. Kaseya Acquires TruMethods: Both Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola and TruMethods CEO Gary Pica explain the deal, and the potential implications for MSP peer group members.
2. AWS Storage Alternative Raises $112 Million for MSP Partner Push: Here’s what Wasabi CEO David Friend has in mind.
1. SBA PPP Loans – Funding Is Almost All Gone: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration could dry up before the lending program ends at the end of May. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.
