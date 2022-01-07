10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 07 January 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved CompuCom , Edafio, IBM-Kyndryl, M/C Partners, Olivehorse, PwC, SuperOps.ai, Thoma Bravo, Variant Equity, VNDLY, Workday & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Private Firm Equity Acquires MSP: This particular deal involves M/C Partners buying Edafio Technology Partners, an MSP for private cloud, Microsoft 365 & cybersecurity services. Tuck-in MSP acquisitions are planned.

9. Ten MSP Predictions for 2022: Perspectives from SuperOps.ai, and the future of the managed IT services market.

8. Thoma Bravo Promotes MSP Software, Cybersecurity Experts: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo promotes executives who back such businesses as Barracuda, ConnectWise, N-able, LogRhythm, SolarWinds & Sophos.

7. CompuCom’s Valuation Plummets: The MSP was sold to Variant Equity for $300 million — or roughly $700 million less than CompuCom’s value in 2017.

6. Where Is Huawei Equipment Permitted and Banned?: Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

5. Why Workday Acquired MSP Workforce Management Platform VNDLY: The Workday-VNDLY M&A deal will allow MSPs & customers to manage all types of workers—salaried, hourly, contingent, and outsourced.

4. SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Updates: Readers continue to visit this post as they strive to understand PPP payback requirements and more.

3. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

2. PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Acquires SAP Partner Olivehorse: This particular deal may help PwC to assist customers with their supply chains, while leveraging SAP’s software.

1. List of Companies That Require Covid-19 Vaccinations: Planning on-site visits to customer offices in 2022? Read this list of businesses that require COVID-19 vaccination before you show up on-site.