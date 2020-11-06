Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 06 November 2020

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories & columns involve Atos, Clairvest, CompuCom, ConnectWise IT Nation, Eagle Creek Software, Pace Harmon, Pure Storage, SolarWinds MSP, West Monroe & more.

by Joe Panettieri • Nov 6, 2020

This week’s 10 most read channel news stories, columns and editorials involved:

10. Podcast – SolarWinds MSP President John Pagliuca: The latest on the potential SolarWinds MSP business spin-out, and the overall MSP market.

9. West Monroe Acquires Pace HarmonThis is West Monroe’s largest M&A deal since the business launched in 2002.

8. Clairvest Invests $27.3M In F12.net: Why the private equity firm is pumping money into the Canadian MSP.

7. CompuCom Up for Sale?: Parent company says CompuCom IT services division will undergo careful business review and “all options will be considered” to drive potential growth… So…

6. Top 10 Cloud Cost Management ToolsBut only some of them are specifically designed for channel partners and MSPs.

5. M&A Deal List 2020: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 450 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and channel partners so far in 2020…

4. Cloud Market Share Q3 2020: The latest year-to-date market share figures for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and more.

3. Atos Acquires Salesforce.com Cloud Partner: The latest in a growing list of Atos acquisitions…

2. Pure Storage Hires VMware Veteran Dominick Delfino: Where will Pure Storage’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) focus his efforts? Some initial details…

1. ConnectWise IT Nation Connect Preview: What may happen at the virtual event, and the potential implications for MSP partners…

