10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 06 November 2020
This week’s 10 most read channel news stories, columns and editorials involved:
10. Podcast – SolarWinds MSP President John Pagliuca: The latest on the potential SolarWinds MSP business spin-out, and the overall MSP market.
9. West Monroe Acquires Pace Harmon: This is West Monroe’s largest M&A deal since the business launched in 2002.
8. Clairvest Invests $27.3M In F12.net: Why the private equity firm is pumping money into the Canadian MSP.
7. CompuCom Up for Sale?: Parent company says CompuCom IT services division will undergo careful business review and “all options will be considered” to drive potential growth… So…
6. Top 10 Cloud Cost Management Tools: But only some of them are specifically designed for channel partners and MSPs.
5. M&A Deal List 2020: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 450 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and channel partners so far in 2020…
4. Cloud Market Share Q3 2020: The latest year-to-date market share figures for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and more.
3. Atos Acquires Salesforce.com Cloud Partner: The latest in a growing list of Atos acquisitions…
2. Pure Storage Hires VMware Veteran Dominick Delfino: Where will Pure Storage’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) focus his efforts? Some initial details…
1. ConnectWise IT Nation Connect Preview: What may happen at the virtual event, and the potential implications for MSP partners…
