10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 06 August 2021

This week’s most read ChannelE2E news stories involves Accenture, Atos, Automation Anywhere, IBM, Kyndryl, Lumen, Salesforce RPA, ServiceNow, Servicetrace, UiPath & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Technology SPACs List — 100 (Or So) Blank Check Companies: See the list of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Plus, a look at the potential SPAC bubble and channel partner implications.

9. Atos M&A List: Even as Atos explores a plan to sell some assets, the global IT consulting firm continues to acquire systems integrators, technology consultants & digital transformation firms. Key M&A focus areas include artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services, analytics, automation expertise. See the entire Atos acquisition list.

8. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

7. Accenture M&A List – 80+ Acquisitions Examined: The global IT consulting firm continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity, MSP and MSSP companies. See the entire deal-flow list.

6. SolarWinds Orion Cyberattack Timeline: The latest updates involve a court case in Texas, and Office 365 email attacks against 27 U.S. Attorneys’ offices. See the entire timeline.

5. Kyndryl – 10 Things to Know About IBM’s MSP Spin-Out: The Kyndryl spin-out from IBM will span six managed IT services. Kyndryl’s MSP capabilities will include cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more. But that’s not all…

4. Amazon GDPR Fine Is MSP, CSP Market Warning: Amazon vows to appeal $887 million European Union (EU) fine for alleged GDPR compliance violation. Legal case is timely data privacy reminder for MSPs, CSPs & channel partners worldwide.

3. Apollo Acquires Lumen’s ILEC Telco, Fiber Network Business: Private equity firm Apollo Global Management acquires Lumen’s ILEC (Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier) telco business. The deal’s valuation is a reasonable 5.5x Estimated Adjusted EBITDA for 2020.

2. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Application & Deadline: The Small Business Administration (SBA) attempts to simplify the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness process. See our blog for details.

1. Salesforce Acquires Servicetrace RPA: Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and workflow automation showdown vs. ServiceNow, Automation Anywhere & UiPath looms.