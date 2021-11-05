10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 05 November 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involves 360insights, Channel Maven, CompuCom, Darbuka, IBM-Kyndryl spin-off, ServiceNow talent as a service, Spark Your Channel, VMware and more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. CompuCom Sold Before 2022?: Office Depot parent ODP is striving to sell the CompuCom IT services business before the end of 2021.

9. Ransomware Targets M&A Discussions: MSPs that pursue mergers & acquisitions or assist customer M&A deals face new risk: “Financial Event” ransomware attacks, FBI warns.

8. Big Tech Antitrust: The latest Big Tech antitrust concerns involve Amazon ($AMZN), Alphabet’s Google ($GOOG), Apple ($AAPL) & Facebook ($FB).

7. ServiceNow Talent as a Service: SolarWinds MSP veteran launches Darbuka, a talent-as-a-service platform for certified systems admins, developers & ServiceNow administrators.

6. VMware, Amazon Partner on Home WiFi Security: The move, which involves VMware SASE (secure access service edge) technology, may allow MSPs and IT administrators to more effectively manage and safeguard remote networks and home systems for customers.

5. 360insights Acquires Channel Maven, Spark Your Channel: The acquisitions bolster 360insights’ channel engagement, marketing, and digital demand generation capabilities for partner-driven technology companies, the buyer said.

4. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.

3. Where Is Huawei 5G Networking Equipment Banned?: The answer continues to evolve. Here’s a country-by-country look at where the company’s networking equipment is permitted vs. banned.

2. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

1. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.