10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 05 March 2021

ChannelE2E’s most read technology news this week involves CompuCom, Datto Commerce, Microsoft RPA, MSP QBR guide, PPP loan updates, technology SPACs & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Microsoft’s Free RPA Tool: Microsoft Power Automate Desktop is a robotic process automation (RPA) tool that MSPs and channel partners can use to automate workflows. And… it’s free to Windows 10 users.

9. Technology M&A List: Our regularly updated list of more than 600 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT solutions providers, private equity firms and more.

8. Zero Trust Security Explained: Zero Trust is not a product, it’s a security framework built around the concept of “never trust, always verify” and “assuming breach.”

7. Datto Launches Datto Commerce for MSP Sales Automation: The new Datto Commerce, based on Gluh acquisition, supports MSP online storefronts, sales quoting, e-commerce & procurement via Ingram Micro & Synnex.

6. MSP QBR Guide: Need an MSP QBR guide? Step one: Think like a wealth manager during quarterly business reviews (QBRs) with customers. Here’s why & how to do so.

5. CompuCom Up for Sale Amid Malware Attack: ODP, Office Depot’s parent, wants to sell CompuCom. But a malware attack against CompuCom may complicate those efforts…

4. List – 43 Technology SPACs and Partner Implications: We’re now tracking more than 40 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) that may acquire or merge with technology businesses. This list, updated each business day, explains the potential SPAC implications for technology channel partners.

3. SolarWinds Orion Cyberattack Timeline: Every major development in the breach, investigation and Washington, D.C., hearings.

2. Microsoft Ignite 201 Live Blog: Everything that Microsoft announced at this week’s virtual event, including Microsoft Mesh mixed reality technology.

1. SBA PPP Loan Application Deadline & Updates: The Small Business Administration’s latest Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application adjustments may appeal to sole proprietors and very small businesses.