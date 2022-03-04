10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 04 March 2022

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture, DXC, Google Cloud layoffs, Huawei, IBM, Kyndryl, Mobile World Congress (MWC) & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. DXC Seeks to Sell Off Selected Business Units: The IT consulting giant wants to jettison business units that generate $500 million in annual revenue. The asking price? A nominal $500 million. Yes, 1X revenues.

9. Accenture M&A List: A look at more than 100 Accenture acquisitions — many of which involve MSPs, MSSPs, cloud IT consulting firms, big data analytics, customer experience (CX), digital agencies and more.

8. Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) News: The latest 5G wireless updates from Cisco Systems, Microsoft, VMware and other technology giants.

7. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 200 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

6. Ukraine-Russia War May Impact Outsourced IT Services: Ukraine — amid kinetic warfare, cyberattacks & invasion from Russia — is one of the world’s top suppliers of outsourced IT services, IAOP & IT Ukraine Association data shows.

5. Huawei Is Banned Or Permitted? Where is Huawei Technologies banned & permitted for 5G networking business & smartphones? Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

4. Accenture Invests In Virtual Learning Platform Talespin: Accenture’s latest strategic investment is through its Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight to spatial computing company Talespin.

3. Companies That Require COVID-19 Vaccinations: Here’s an expansive list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. MSPs & technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

2. Kyndryl Revenues Shrink Now, Grow Later: Can the IBM spin-off grow its revenues and profits through public cloud IT consulting partnerships?

1. Google Cloud Layoffs: What the targeted Google Cloud job cuts and reorganization potentially mean for MSPs and MSSPs that offer public cloud services.