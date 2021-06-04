10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 04 June 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involved Accenture, Cloudera, Ensono, Ernst & Young, EY Canada, Gradient, Ingram Micro, KKR, SuMO IT Solutions, Wipro & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 300 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.

9. The MSP Software Wave: The next big trend involves data quality to drive MSP business performance, Gradient CEO Colin Knox explains.

8. Ernst & Young Buys ServiceNow Partner: This deal involves EY Canada acquiring SuMO IT Solutions. It’s the latest in a fast-growing list of ServiceNow ITSM partner buyouts.

7. Cloudera Buyout’s Real Meaning: Big data & Hadoop software provider Cloudera will be acquired by private equity firms KKR and Clayton Dubilier & Rice. The takeaway: Pure cloud data companies like Snowflake leapfrogged the Hadoop industry…

6. Ingram Micro Valuation and Company Sale: HNA statement raises questions about Ingram Micro’s pending sale to private equity firm Platinum Equity.

5. Accenture M&A List: A look at more than 70 Accenture acquisitions — which typically involve digital, cloud, cybersecurity, MSP and IT consulting companies.

4. SolarWinds Orion Breach – Complete Timeline: How the SolarWinds Orion security breach occurred. A timeline involving CrowdStrike, FireEye, Microsoft, FBI, CISA & allegations vs. Russia.

3. Wipro Sells Ensono Stake: Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, is now owned by KKR. Ensono continues to expand its cloud, MSP & mainframe modernization services.

2. SBA PPP Loans – Funding Is Gone: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration dry up before the lending program ends at the end of May. But ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPP updates continue.

1. PPP Loan Alternatives: If you’re a small business owner seeking PPP loan alternatives for your business or for your clientele in specific vertical markets, here are some potential SBA options.