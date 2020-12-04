Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 04 December 2020

This week's 10 most read news stories involved Convergence Networks, Datto, Evergreen Services Group, Grade A, Gradient MSP CEO Colin Knox, Liongard CEO Joe Alapat, Riverside Partners, Wolf Consulting, Xpert & more.

by Joe Panettieri • Dec 4, 2020

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Vista Equity Acquires Gainsight: Datto’s private equity backer buys customer success software company.

9, Wolf Consulting Acquires Xpert: The combined MSP is backed by Evergreen Services Group.

8. Six Liongard Use Cases for MSPs: Liongard CEO Joe Alapat shares details.

7. 500 M&A Deals Involving MSPs and Technology Companies: Yes indeed, our 2020 list of mergers and acquisitions has surged above the 500 deal mark.

6. Private Equity Acquires, Merges MSPs: The deal involves Riverside Partners,  Convergence Networks and Grade A,

5. Datto Hires Sophos and Akamai Veterans: The new hires are part of an international business expansion strategy to engage and support more MSPs.

4. Public Cloud Market Share 2020: The latest market share figures for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more.

3. Google Acquires Backup Company Actifio: ChannelE2E explains why.

2. AWS re:Invent 2020 Live Blog: New partner initiatives for MSPs, professional services organizations, ISVs and more…

1. Colin Knox Finds His Next ‘Why’: The SolarWinds MSP veteran and Passportal founder launches Gradient MSP.

Related Content

Return Home

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *