10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 03 September 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involve Accenture, ConnectWise Chief Marketing Officer Amy Lucia, Kyndryl spin-out, OwnBackup, RevCult, TD Synnex, Zix AppRiver & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. OwnBackup Converges Cloud Data Protection & SaaS Security: The cloud backup unicorn acquires Salesforce cloud security provider RevCult.

9. Technology SPACs List: Roughly 100 (or so) blank check companies, IPOs and merger updates in the technology sector.

8. How to Grow Your MSP Through Acquisition: Follow these tips from Amanda Maxwell, channel programs manager at Zix AppRiver.

7. M&A – 90 Accenture Acquisitions Listed: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

6. ConnectWise Hires Chief Marketing Officer: Blackbaud and Microsoft veteran Amy Lucia joins MSP software provider amid multiple people, product and process updates.

5. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

4. Synnex-Tech Data Merger Date: The $7.2 billion distribution merger closed on September 1, 2021. Here’s what Synnex & Tech Data employees & partners should expect.

3. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

2. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Application & Deadline: The Small Business Administration (SBA) attempts to simplify the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness process. See our blog for details.

1. Kyndryl – 10 Things to Know About IBM’s MSP Spin-Out: The Kyndryl spin-out from IBM will span six managed IT services. Kyndryl’s MSP capabilities will include cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more. But that’s not all…