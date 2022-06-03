10 Most Read Channel Partner & MSP News Stories: Week Ended 02 June 2022

This week’s most read channel partner & MSP market news involved Accenture, Advent International, ASGN-GlideFast, Broadcom-VMware, Permira, ServiceNow, Thoma Bravo, Zendesk for sale & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. MSP M&A Trends – Year to Date 2022: ChannelE2E tracked 513 technology mergers & acquisitions in January to May 2022. Here’s the M&A data involving MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity, IT consulting firms & more.=

9. ASGN Buys ServiceNow Partner GlideFast: The $350 million deal reveals some rough valuation math based on annual EBITDA multiples.

8. Zendesk for Sale?: Indeed, Zendesk seeks buyers. Private equity firms such as Thoma Bravo, Hellman & Friedman, Advent International & Permira previously expressed interest in Zendesk, reports indicate.

7. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

6. Accenture M&A List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

5. Accenture Acquires ARZ for FinTech Banking Services: Accenture buys ARZ for cloud-based banking platform-as-a-service; seeks to accelerate FinTech capabilities across Europe.

4. Broadcom Acquires VMware: Broadcom buys VMware for enterprise software, multi-cloud & cybersecurity businesses. But Broadcom lacks SMB & MSP security experience.

3. Return to Office Employee Policies: Apple pushes back its latest return-to-office requirement. What MSPs can learn from the move.

2. Where Is Huawei Banned and Permitted?: Canada becomes latest country to ban Huawei’s 5G networking equipment. Here’s a worldwide look at where Huawei networking gear is banned and permitted.

1. Cloud Market Share – AWS, Microsoft, Google: The latest market share stats for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Plus: The MSP & MSSP implications for each cloud.