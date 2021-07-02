10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 02 July 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involves Accenture, Brainscale, IBM, Ingram Micro, Kyndryl, MSP360, N-able, Platinum Equity, SolarWinds, Tech Mahindra & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: The complete list — featuring leading MSPs focused on healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing and more.

9. Ingram Micro Sale Date: The Platinum Equity acquisition of distribution giant Ingram Micro from China’s HNA Group was supposed to happen before the end of June 2021. But did it?

8. Top ServiceNow Partners: The Top 10 ServiceNow service provider partners for 2020 include Accenture, KPMG, DXC and these other technology consulting firms, research suggests.

7. New RMM Software for MSPs: Multi-cloud backup and disaster recovery (BDR) software provider MSP360 launched a home-grown RMM (remote monitoring and management) software capability for MSPs.

6. Tech Mahindra buys Microsoft Cloud Consulting Partner: The deal involves acquiring Brainscale for US$28.8 million cash.

5. 5G Alliance Grows:Accenture, Avanade, Ericsson and Spirent have joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab, a global innovation ecosystem for 5G and edge solutions.

4. Kyndryl Spin-Out Details: IBM shares more details about the MSP business spin-out, six managed services offered, key leadership team members and more.

3. Tech M&A List: More than 800 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

2. Accenture Buyout List: A look at how the global IT consulting firm has acquired more than 70 MSPs and technology firms focused on cloud services, big data analytics, cybersecurity and more.

1. N-able Spin-Out Date: SolarWinds confirms a spin-off date for the MSP software provider.