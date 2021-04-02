10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 02 April 2021

ChannelE2E’s most read technology news this week involves Cohesity IPO speculation; Intermedia IPO delayed; IT By Design; Microsoft; N-able spin-off filing; Sherweb buys GMS; UiPath IPO filing & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. UiPath IPO Details: UiPath IPO S-1 form filing with SEC reveals robotic process automation (RPA) software company’s revenue, net loss, growth & channel partner details.

9. N-able Spin-Off – 10 Financial Details From SEC Filing: An SEC filing revealed more financial details about SolarWinds‘ plan to potentially spin-off N-able, a software business that supports roughly 25,000 MSPs worldwide.

8. New Microsoft Channel Chief: IoT, mixed reality and SMB expert Rodney Clark will succeed Gavriella Schuster, who successfully pivoted Microsoft’s channel partner program toward Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud services.

7. Intermedia IPO Delayed: The UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) provider, owned by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, expresses concerns about “adverse” IPO market conditions. Intermedia works with 7,000 MSPs and channel partners.

6. Technology SPACs List: More than 80 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Check ChannelE2E’s Technology SPACs List daily for ongoing updates.

5. SolarWinds Orion Breach & Cyberattack Timeline: A detailed, day-to-day look at how the SolarWinds Orion breach happened, corrective measures and the ongoing investigation.

4. Sherweb Acquires GMS Live Expert: Sherweb’s MSP partners gain white label help desk and NOC (network operations center) capabilities. Competition vs. IT By Design and ConnectWise Expert Services (formerly Continuum) may intensify.

3. MSP Customer Onboarding Tips: Check out these three time-tested tips from IT By Design.

2. Cohesity IPO Speculation: Cloud backup and data management technology provider appears to be nearing a potential initial public offering. Target valuation: $3.7 billion or more?

1. SBA PPP Loan Application Deadline & Updates: President Biden signed legislation to extend PPP application deadline, but SBA funds could be gone by mid-April. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.