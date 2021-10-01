10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 01 October 2021

This week's 10 most read news stories on ChannelE2E involved Archive360, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, IBM, Ingram Micro, Kyndryl, Leeds Equity Partners, N-able, Platinum Equity, Vista Equity & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Automation Anywhere IPO Speculation: Here are 10 things for RPA (robotic process automation) partners and potential investors to know.

9. Private Equity Invests In Microsoft Azure Partner: This particular deal involves Leeds Equity Partners invests and Archive360, a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider that develops data archiving services on Microsoft Azure.

8. Cloud Marketplace Fees: How much do Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) charge software partners for cloud marketplace sales? Here are the estimates.

7. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

6. Ingram Micro Growth Formula: Ingram Micro, under Platinum Equity ownership, is well-positioned for government partnerships and acquisitions, FitchRatings says.

5. How MSPs Can Secure Their Clients And Prevent Customer Churn: N-able Head Security Nerd Lewis Pope offers guidance.

4. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

3. Kyndryl – 10 Things to Know About IBM’s MSP Spin-Out: New details about Kyndryl’s financial performance have emerged…

2. Vista Equity Acquires Blue Prism: Vista will merge Blue Prism into Tibco Software. The combined companies to offer data & robotic process automation (RPA) software.

1. Where Is Huawei 5G Networking Equipment Banned?: The answer continues to evolve. Here’s a country-by-country look at where the company’s networking equipment is permitted vs. banned.