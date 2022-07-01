10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 01 July 2022

This week's most read channel partner program & MSP news stories involved Accenture, Fifthwall's Wes Spencer, Kaseya-Datto, Logic Technology Consulting Group, Okta, Redstor's Matt Scully, XtremeEDA, Zendesk & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. MSP M&A – Logic Technology Consulting Group Acquires LA Creative: Latest MSP acquisition extends managed IT services reach into Los Angeles, California.

9. Mailprotector, Datto Veteran Matt Scully Joins Redstor as Channel Chief: Redstor’s MSP-friendly software protects SaaS application data that resides in Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Xero & more.

8. Cyber Insurance Firm FifthWall Hires MSP Expert Wes Spencer: FifthWall Solutions, a cyber insurance wholesaler/distributor to MSPs, hires Wes Spencer as VP and channel chief.

7. Accenture Acquires Semiconductor Engineering Design Firm XtremeEDA: Silicon design services company will roll into Accenture Cloud First.

6. Datto CTO Exits After MSP Software Sale to Kaseya: Datto CTO Robert (Bob) Petrocelli exits after Kaseya acquires MSP technology business. Datto Senior VP Ken Ringdahl now holds the technology reins.

5. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

4. Top 15 Most Popular SaaS and Cloud Applications: The most popular SaaS & cloud apps for 2022 list includes Microsoft 365, Workday, ServiceNow & these other cloud business applications, Okta says.

3. Huawei Banned and Permitted in Which Countries – List and FAQ: Where is Huawei Technologies banned & permitted for 5G networking business & smartphones? Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

2. Zendesk Acquired — But…: The deal’s valuation is far lower than an earlier offer for Zendesk. Here’s why.

1. Cloud Market Share 2022 – Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud: The latest cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.