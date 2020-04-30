MobileIron Acquires incapptic Connect, Enhances UEM Platform

MobileIron, a unified endpoint management (UEM) platform provider, has acquired incapptic Connect for an undisclosed sum. incapptic’s mobile automation application release software will tuck into MobileIron’s UEM platform.

Together, MobileIron and incapptic enable organizations to develop, deploy and secure in-house business applications, the companies stated. They also help organizations automate and pinpoint appplication distribution to the right end-users and devices.

MobileIron’s UEM platform and incapptic’s software ensure an organization can automatically validate that an app meets the requirements for publishing to either a public or in-house app store, the companies indicated. In addition, they allow an organization to publish an app, distribute it to its managed devices and automate app updates.

What Does the incapptic Acquisition Mean for MobileIron?

The incapptic acquisition enables MobileIron to provide a “complete app lifecycle solution,” the companies noted. It also allows organizations to leverage MobileIron’s UEM platform in combination with incapptic’s software to develop and distribute custom business apps at scale, which could prove to be crucial during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

IT teams face increasing pressure to develop and distribute custom business apps as quickly as possible to ensure that organizations can remain productive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, MobileIron CEO Simon Biddiscombe stated. Now, these teams can use MobileIron’s UEM platform and incapptic’s software to accelerate their app development and deployment processes.

A Closer Look at MobileIron’s UEM Platform

Organizations can use MobileIron’s UEM platform to secure their digital workplaces, the company stated. The platform offers a variety of security capabilities, including:

Mobile threat defense (MTD)

Multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Passwordless user and device authentication

Zero sign-on (ZSO)

Also, organizations can enroll an unlimited number of new users and devices on MobileIron’s UEM platform at no additional cost through June 15.