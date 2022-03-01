Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 News: 5G, SD-WAN Partner Developments

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 is under way in Barcelona, Spain. The global telecom and service provider event has an in-person format as the COVID-19 pandemic eases in some portions of the world.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) had roughly 109,000 attendees in 2019 — before the pandemic pummeled the face-to-face conference business. Organizers expect the MWC 2022 conference to generate strong attendance — though perhaps not quite to pre-pandemic levels, according to LightReading.

Among the news developments to track from the conference:

7. Partnership – Cisco and Rakuten: Cisco and Rakuten Symphony, a subsidiary of Rakuten Mobile, are partnering to accelerate the deployment of 4G and 5G mobile networks based on Open RAN technology.

6. Partnership – AT&T and Microsoft Azure: AT&T and Microsoft are developing AT&T Private 5G Edge, a service that leverages Microsoft Azure.

5. Partnership – SD-WANs: Verizon Business has added VMware to its global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portflio.

4. Partnership – 5G and More: VMware and HCL Technologies (HCL) will expand their collaboration to “deliver integrated solutions for service providers around the world.” HCL will expand its Cloud Smart portfolio of services powered by VMware technology to include support for VMware Telco Cloud – 5G Core and VMware Telco Cloud RAN.

3. Cisco Systems 5G Partner Strategy: Details are here.

2. Russian Pavilion Canceled: There will be no Russian pavilion at the telecom conference, and a “handful” of Russian firms will be barred from Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2022 because of sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

1. More MWC 2022 News: Got news from the conference to share? Send me updates ([email protected]). Also, keep checking this blog for more news updates.

Blog originally published February 28, 2022. Updated regularly thereafter.