Mitel Introduces Enhancements to Partner Program

Mitel is enhancing its global partner program based on partner engagement and feedback and introducing new resources, training, tools and incentives that reflect the increased demand for cloud solutions and services, according to a statement from the company.

Mitel is introducing enhanced program points and recognition for partners who go above and beyond the minimum certification criteria to achieve advanced sales and technical competencies, according to the statement.

Mitel Enhances Partner Program to Leverage Cloud

A new Customer Lifecycle Engagement certification is designed to support partners in managing customers’ lifecycle, focusing on software assurance renewals, retention efforts and technology modernization, including migrating to the cloud or embracing managed services. The certification will be available in the second half of 2021, Mitel said.

Mitel is also announcing new performance points that will reward partners for accelerating cloud sales and new subscription services, according to the statement. Mitel recently announced its MiCloud Connect Partner Managed model, which empowers partners to own the relationship with their UCaaS customers from sale to ongoing support and customer success, according to the statement. The model has already exceeded initial projections for partner demand, and Mitel said it plans to expand Partner Managed into a wholesale model in multiple countries later this year.

Mitel Partner Program: Strengthening Relationships

“With the continued investments we’re making to expand the value of our Global Partner Program, Mitel’s goal is to help partners further strengthen those relationships while also making it easier for them to maximize revenue and grow their business,” said Lana King, vice president, partner programs, training and enablement, Mitel. “As customers move through various stages of their technology acquisition and ownership journey, our goal is to ensure they not only stay connected and productive but also become better able to meet the changing needs of today’s workplace as a result of engaging with Mitel and our partners.”