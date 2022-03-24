Mission Critical Partners Acquires RKV Technologies

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) has acquired managed service provider RKV Technologies (RKV) to expand its public-sector client base, according to the companies.

Mission Critical Partners Acquires RKV

The acquisition will boost MCP’s data integration, information technology, and project management offerings for public-sector organizations and MCP’s emergency and first-responder, law enforcement and public safety customers and expand the firm’s portfolio with professional advisory and managed services including, but not limited to, data integration, network management and cybersecurity, MCP said.

Founded in 2008 in Jefferson City, Missouri, RKV serves state and local government agencies with staff augmentation, project management, database solutions and information technology (IT) consulting services. The firm specializes in helping clients build and implement software solutions and integrate commercial off-the-shelf solutions, according to RKV.

Since its founding, RKV has completed more than 1,000 projects nationwide in the areas of transportation, social services, environmental, education, labor and public safety.

Executive Commentary: Advancing the Mission

Bob Myers, president and CEO, RKV Technologies commented on the news:

“With MCP’s reach of serving clients in nearly every large metropolitan area in the United States, RKV will accelerate our goal of helping our clients leverage digital technology to advance their missions. Through our shared vision, experience, and highly specialized experts, we can help government agencies innovate to stay ahead of the expectations of the communities that they serve. This acquisition also offers our employees a highly diverse professional growth path.”

Darrin Reilly, president and CEO, MCP, added:

“Talent shortages in the public sector are everywhere, particularly in technical positions. This comes at a time when government agencies are accelerating their pace of employing innovative technologies to transform their operations. The acquisition of RKV enhances our ability to help our clients continuously evolve while presenting new partnership opportunities for collaboratively filling the talent and skillset gaps.”

MCP’s M&A Activity

MCP is no stranger to M&A. Recently completed acquisitions include cybersecurity firm Secure Halo, justice consulting firm MTG Management Consultants, data integration services provider URL Integration, public safety consulting firm Black and Veatch Public Safety and IT services provider Athena Advanced Networks.

