Mission Cloud Services Acquires AWS Partner Dozen Software

Mission Cloud Services – a cloud managed services provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner, and a Top 250 public cloud MSP – has acquired Dozen Software for an undisclosed amount.

Mission, founded in 2017, is based in Los Angeles, California. The company has 423 employees listed on LinkedIn. Mission’s areas of expertise include cloud foundation, managed DevOps, cost optimization, serverless consulting, continuous engagement, AWS managed cloud services and more.

Dozen Software, founded in 2016, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company has 13 employees listed on LinkedIn. Dozen’s areas of expertise include software engineering, websites, mobile apps and data analysis.

With this acquisition, Dozen Software CEO Chris Downs becomes the AppDev Practice Lead at Mission, the company said.

Mission Acquires Dozen: Accelerating AppDev Practice

Simon Anderson, CEO, Mission, commented:

“The competitive pressure to architect, develop, and iterate on innovative applications continues to grow quickly across all sectors, and from startup to enterprise. We’ve seen this firsthand, with increasingly outsized demand for the hands-on services that our AppDev practice provides customers every day. Mission has a history of strategic acquisitions that strengthen and expand our AWS cloud services, and Dozen Software—led by Chris and his team of veteran engineers—is a perfect fit for both where Mission is now and where we are headed.”

Chris Downs, practice lead, application development, Mission, said:

“Mission’s growth, accomplishments, industry accolades, and market reputation speak for themselves. From the moment Mission reached out to explore this acquisition, the synergies between the two companies were clear. We built Dozen Software to always deliver the engineering talent and customer support that would ensure success at each engagement. Mission is built around that same ethos. No two projects are alike, and fully understanding the customer is the first step toward achieving their application goals with AWS. On behalf of the incoming Dozen Software team, we look forward to accelerating Mission’s AppDev practice and working with new and existing customers to bring their applications to life on AWS.”

Mission Cloud Services’ AWS Push

The acquisition accelerates the growth of Mission’s AppDev practice, the company said. Dozen’s team of software engineers – with experience designing, building, and optimizing applications in the AWS Cloud – will expand Mission’s AWS expertise, according to the company.

Mission doubled down on its AWS business in September 2021 when it hired Jarret Raim as its CISO. Raim was tapped to lead Mission’s AWS Security and Compliance Practice and help the firm build out its managed offerings for security and compliance on AWS.

Ahead of the Raim hire, in September 2020 Mission launched its MDR service powered by Alert Logic. Organizations can use Mission MDR to assess their AWS deployments, industry compliance requirements and security exposure, the company stated.