Mission Bets On AWS Cloud Managed Security Services

Mission, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, has hired Jarret Raim as its CISO. Raim will lead Mission’s AWS Security and Compliance Practice, according to the company.

Raim has more than a decade of senior leadership in building and scaling managed cloud security solutions and services, the MSP noted. He most recently worked as senior director of managed services at cybersecurity software provider Bitdefender and helped the company build and launch a managed detection and response (MDR) service, Mission indicated.

Earlier, Raim was director of managed security at Rackspace. While there, he helped Rackspace design and build its managed security services and launch a business that generated $25 million in annual revenues, Mission noted. (ChannelE2E does not know Rackspace’s current annual managed security revenues.)

Mission: Managed Security and MDR for AWS Cloud

Raim is expected to scale Mission’s AWS Security and Compliance Practice, the company noted. He also will help Mission build out its managed offerings for security and compliance on AWS.

Ahead of the Raim hire, Mission in September 2020 launched its Mission MDR service powered by Alert Logic. Organizations can use Mission MDR to assess their AWS deployments, industry compliance requirements and security exposure, the company stated.

Mission offers cloud consulting, management and migration services to help organizations develop and run AWS applications and optimize their AWS spend. The company received $15 million in funding from private equity firm Great Hill Partners and secured an $8 million line of credit from Silicon Valley Bank in 2019.

Public Cloud Managed Security Services: The Opportunity

Public cloud security is a fast-growing opportunity for MSPs that support AWS, Microsoft Azure and/or Google Cloud Platform. Most public cloud security incidents typically involve erroneous partner or customer configurations — rather than software bugs or vulnerabilities.

Amid that reality, software vendors and MSPs are racing to adopt so-called cloud security posture management (CSPM) tools.